Photo 1852
Ice-Stem
A shot from my wintry walk along the River Biss Country Park yesterday.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1853
photos
62
followers
100
following
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th January 2021 3:14pm
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
ice
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
winter
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
grey
,
mist
,
stem
,
iced
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
overcast
,
background
,
misty
,
icy
,
stalk
