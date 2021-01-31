Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1874
Ermintrude the VW
Out for a walk and came across the wonderful 'Ermintrude' VW Camper Van.
For those who remember 'Ermintrude' was the pink cow in the English children's version of 'The Magic Roundabout' which ran from 1965 to 1977.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1874
photos
63
followers
99
following
513% complete
View this month »
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
light
,
green
,
yellow
,
outside
,
street
,
colors
,
animal
,
fun
,
color
,
colours
,
pink
,
outdoors
,
van
,
cow
,
collage
,
transport
,
spots
,
colour
,
camper
,
name
,
headlight
,
windscreen
,
grille
,
spot
,
spotted
,
wipers
,
camper-van
,
ermintrude
,
magic-roundabout
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close