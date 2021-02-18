Previous
Tracking by ajisaac
Tracking

Able to manage to get out today before the rains came tumbling down!

This shot was taken at an unmarked 'track' along Porth Street- Abercych.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful sign with the Celtic cross, and I love all the mosses!
February 19th, 2021  
