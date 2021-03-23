Sign up
Photo 1925
Take a pebble
Although I took this shot several days ago I only framed and added the lyrics today.
Just love this song 'Take a pebble' by Emerson, Lake & Palmer, the 2nd track from their debut album.
Written by Greg Lake, the lyrics form an essential part of this amazing song which lasts 12 minutes and 32 seconds.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
music
,
shadow
,
lines
,
stone
,
pop
,
rock
,
frame
,
abstract
,
art
,
artwork
,
letters
,
lyrics
,
words
,
song
,
word
,
lyric
,
monochrome
,
line
,
black-and-white
,
solar
,
framed
,
framing
,
pebble
,
arty
