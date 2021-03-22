Sign up
Photo 1924
Rescue Me
Spent most of the day in the garden tidying up, clearing etc.
Here is an area that I have partly cleared which was overgrown, full of weed, moss, vine, ivy and the like.
Hidden unseen at the back was this palm plant crying out 'rescue me'.
Hopefully it will be able to be restored and grown again. (I have already cleared most of the dead leaves before I took this picture).
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
1924
photos
64
followers
100
following
527% complete
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
22nd March 2021 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
blue
,
outside
,
old
,
pot
,
color
,
twig
,
outdoors
,
dirty
,
ground
,
holder
,
garden
,
wall
,
square
,
texture
,
colour
,
moss
,
gardening
,
twigs
,
soil
