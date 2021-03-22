Previous
Rescue Me by ajisaac
Photo 1924

Rescue Me

Spent most of the day in the garden tidying up, clearing etc.

Here is an area that I have partly cleared which was overgrown, full of weed, moss, vine, ivy and the like.

Hidden unseen at the back was this palm plant crying out 'rescue me'.

Hopefully it will be able to be restored and grown again. (I have already cleared most of the dead leaves before I took this picture).
ajisaac

Photo Details

