Photo 2024
Raising the stakes
Down at Poppit Sands to see young street artist 'The Drifter' creating a sculptured piece using beach driftwood
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2024
photos
66
followers
102
following
554% complete
View this month »
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
29th June 2021 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
street
,
cloud
,
color
,
beach
,
clouds
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
art
,
wood
,
sculpture
,
texture
,
colour
,
horizon
,
poles
,
sandy
,
pov
,
arty
,
sculpting
,
stakes
