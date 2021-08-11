Previous
Infolded in thought by ajisaac
Infolded in thought

Every time life is pressing in on you and you cannot think..... come to the woods to sit down, gather your thoughts & reflect on life....

Shot taken in woods near Delli-Deg, Abercych.
11th August 2021

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
