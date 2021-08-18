Previous
Weave me a rope by ajisaac
Weave me a rope

'Weave me a rope that will pull me through these impossible times' - Tim Finn

Sometimes we 'get stuck' when we are at 'low tide' and need a pull to get us going again!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
