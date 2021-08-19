She sells seashells

'She sells seashells by the seashore,

The shells she sells are seashells, I’m sure.

So if she sells seashells on the seashore,

Then I’m sure she sells seashore shells.'



She Sells Seashells, also known as Sally Sells Seashells is an old tongue twister made popular by Terry Sullivan in 1909. The phrase was a popular tongue twister even before that, “She Sells Seashells” appearing in the 1 December 1871 edition of “The Family Herald; a Domestic Magazine of Useful Information and Amusement”.



These SEASHELLS are to be found in the CILWENDEG SHELL HOUSE, a most remarkable ornamental grotto, and a rare survival in West Wales.



The decorative scheme of the interior walls consists of a profusion of native seashells, minerals and coloured glass fragments arranged in primitive patterns and impressed into lime mortar panels.



The only exotics are the large Queen Conch shells that form a centre-piece in each wall panel -- a number of these had to be replaced during the restoration in 2004.