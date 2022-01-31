Sign up
Photo 2240
Sand and sea
Looking across the beach at Poppit Sands on a windswept afternoon, fortunately it managed to avoid raining while I was there.
Just a scattering of bodies as it was pretty cold!
31st January 2022
31st Jan 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2244
photos
68
followers
105
following
Views
6
Album
365
Tags
sand
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
winter
,
cloud
,
grass
,
beach
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
grey
,
monochrome
,
overcast
,
windy
,
sandy
,
windswept
,
seascape
,
greyscale
,
dune
