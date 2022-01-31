Previous
Sand and sea by ajisaac
Sand and sea

Looking across the beach at Poppit Sands on a windswept afternoon, fortunately it managed to avoid raining while I was there.

Just a scattering of bodies as it was pretty cold!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
