We're jammin'

After the recent storms, lots of rain and the spring tides a huge amount of detritus has now caused a great 'log jam' at Llechyrd Bridge!



These are not just small branches but at least five or six whole trees that are now 'jammin' the bridge arches.



As you can see the river levels have fallen, (they were up to the bottom of the arches), which has left the pile of wood.