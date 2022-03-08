Sign up
Photo 2272
We're jammin'
After the recent storms, lots of rain and the spring tides a huge amount of detritus has now caused a great 'log jam' at Llechyrd Bridge!
These are not just small branches but at least five or six whole trees that are now 'jammin' the bridge arches.
As you can see the river levels have fallen, (they were up to the bottom of the arches), which has left the pile of wood.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2272
photos
67
followers
105
following
622% complete
View this month »
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
8th March 2022 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bridge
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
street
,
roots
,
trees
,
branches
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
trunks
,
river
,
landscape
,
trunk
,
wood
,
building
,
root
,
arch
,
arches
,
wooded
,
archway
