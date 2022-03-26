Bridged

A glorious sunshine pervades today, so some wonderful light down at Cenarth.



This is one of the arches to the road bridge that spans the River Teifi, west of Cenarth falls.



It was built in 1787 by William Edwards of Eglwysilan and his son David. The bridge features their trademark series of circular holes (perforated spandrels that allow the weight of the structure to be reduced without losing strength.



The bridge is a Grade II-listed structure and is partly in Carmarthenshire and partly in Ceredigion.