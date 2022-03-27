Previous
Next
Outside-Inside-Outside by ajisaac
Photo 2288

Outside-Inside-Outside

I am looking from the outside, to the inside, then to the outside (other side) of the ruins of St Michael's Church, near Boncath.

It is hidden away down a long farm track and cannot be seen until you go around the back of the farm yard.

27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise