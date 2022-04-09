Satisfaction

Just enjoying a pint of local ale in the historic Tafarn Sinc, situated in the heart of the Preseli Hills.



It is the highest licensed pub in Pembrokeshire, located , snugly, in the small rural hamlet of Rosebush.



The building is constructed of corrugated metal, which was commonly used in the second half of the nineteenth century in Britain for industrial buildings, but is rare for pubs hence the name 'Tafarn Sinc' in Welsh; in English 'Zinc Tavern'



Opened in 1876, as The Precelly Hotel it originally served the adjacent Rosebush railway station on the Maenclochog Railway, which opened the same year.



Both were built as part of the development of a local slate quarry by businessman Edward Cropper.

The railway station closed to passengers in 1937.



There have been several notable landlords. Peg Lewis reigned supreme for 52 years until 1991. Then followed by Brian Llewelyn and his family, when the present name was adopted, for a quarter of a century.



It was bought by a community group of local residents and other shareholders in 2017 and renamed 'Tafarn Sinc Preseli'



The scheme was promoted by actor Rhys Ifans, who was born locally.