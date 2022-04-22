Sign up
Photo 2314
Uncovered
Whilst undertaking gardening for an elderly gentleman whose gardens have been left for such a long time, I keep on uncovering bits of rusting agricultural equipment!
Here's a piece, not entirely sure what it is a part of though!
I expect as I continue to cut back the brambles etc. I will uncover more bits of rusting equipment.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
