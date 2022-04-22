Previous
Photo 2314

Uncovered

Whilst undertaking gardening for an elderly gentleman whose gardens have been left for such a long time, I keep on uncovering bits of rusting agricultural equipment!

Here's a piece, not entirely sure what it is a part of though!

I expect as I continue to cut back the brambles etc. I will uncover more bits of rusting equipment.
ajisaac

