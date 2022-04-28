Birds of a feather flock together

Not really a 'flocking together' but I just love the contrast between the black jackdaws and the white metallic crowing cock on top of the church steeple, which has a wonderful leaning weather vane!



The phrase ‘birds of a feather flock together’ appears to be at least over 470 years old.



It was in use as far back as the mid-16th century. William Turner is said to have used a version of this expression in the Rescuing of Romish Fox, from the year 1545:



“Byrdes of on kynde and color flok and flye allwayes together.”



At some point, a birds flocking behaviour started to be applied metaphorically to people who acted in a similar way, and now today, we have this saying.



Shot taken of the weather vane on top of St Tyfriog Church, Llandyfriog, near Newcastle Emlyn in