Photo 2315
Birds of a feather flock together
Not really a 'flocking together' but I just love the contrast between the black jackdaws and the white metallic crowing cock on top of the church steeple, which has a wonderful leaning weather vane!
The phrase ‘birds of a feather flock together’ appears to be at least over 470 years old.
It was in use as far back as the mid-16th century. William Turner is said to have used a version of this expression in the Rescuing of Romish Fox, from the year 1545:
“Byrdes of on kynde and color flok and flye allwayes together.”
At some point, a birds flocking behaviour started to be applied metaphorically to people who acted in a similar way, and now today, we have this saying.
Shot taken of the weather vane on top of St Tyfriog Church, Llandyfriog, near Newcastle Emlyn in
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
