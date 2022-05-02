Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2307
Dark Reflections
Down at Cenarth again today - its only about 3 miles away, so its one of my favourite places (although it will get busy in the summer).
Due to the recent 'dry spell' the river has dropped about 4ft so the falls are very small (you can just make out part of them in the middle centre of the shot).
This is a spot where salmon leap in the autumn to spawn up river.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2307
photos
68
followers
103
following
632% complete
View this month »
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
2nd May 2022 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
bridge
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
outside
,
water
,
stone
,
bank
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
waterfall
,
outdoor
,
monochrome
,
arch
,
riverbank
,
archway
,
arched
