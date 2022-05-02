Previous
Dark Reflections by ajisaac
Photo 2307

Dark Reflections

Down at Cenarth again today - its only about 3 miles away, so its one of my favourite places (although it will get busy in the summer).

Due to the recent 'dry spell' the river has dropped about 4ft so the falls are very small (you can just make out part of them in the middle centre of the shot).

This is a spot where salmon leap in the autumn to spawn up river.

2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
