Load your cannon

One of the few pre-Second World War coastal defences to have fired shots in anger, Fishguard Fort occupies Castle Point overlooking Fishguard Harbour from the south-east.



It was built between 1781 and 1785; the fort had eight 9-pounder cannons.



The fort successfully warded off the French invasion force of 1797 with a single cannon ball, forcing them to land further along the coast of Pen-caer/Strumble Head. (This being the last invasion on the British mainland)



Today the fort stands restored with four cannon facing bravely out to sea, one you can see in my shot looking towards the harbour breakwater.