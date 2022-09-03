Previous
Instep Twostep #2 by ajisaac
Photo 2455

Hitting the streets with the 'instep twostep's'.....

Where are the going? The same place or different? What's their purpose? Business, leisure, work, social, heading for the coffee shop, office.....?

So many questions....feel free to make up your own answers!
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

