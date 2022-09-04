Previous
Sea of Trees X-Ray Mix by ajisaac
Sea of Trees X-Ray Mix

A multi-layered sea of trees with 'x-ray mix'.... from the local woods around where I live...
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
