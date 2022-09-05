Previous
Window Dressing by ajisaac
Photo 2457

Window Dressing

Wow this window dressing in the middle of Cardigan town has a picture of yours truly....!!!!
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
