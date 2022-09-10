Previous
The Abercych Eye by ajisaac
Photo 2462

The Abercych Eye

Our nature's answer to the London Eye - here is the Abercych Eye.

Shot taken in a hedgerow not many yards from where I live!

10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

ajisaac

ajisaac
Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire
