Photo 2542
Long Misty Days Returning
The return of 'Long Misty Days' means winter is definitely approaching us here in north east Pembrokeshire.
Taken across the River Teifi at Llechryd Bridge.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
reflection
,
outside
,
water
,
winter
,
sun
,
cloud
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
fog
,
landscape
,
mist
,
outdoor
,
misty
,
foggy
