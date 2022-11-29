Previous
Long Misty Days Returning by ajisaac
Photo 2542

Long Misty Days Returning

The return of 'Long Misty Days' means winter is definitely approaching us here in north east Pembrokeshire.

Taken across the River Teifi at Llechryd Bridge.
29th November 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
