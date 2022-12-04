Sign up
Photo 2541
The Round Table
Despite the onset of winter there are still many signs of plant life on the stormy slopes of the north Pembrokeshire coastline.
Here is one of nature's round tables - a delightful hardy coastal species which seems to endure what nature throughs at it!
The plant has a wonderful range of colours if one looks closely ranging from shades of green, through yellow, brown & golden hues.
It looks beautiful standing against the hardness of the stone scape behind it.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
yellow
,
outside
,
shadow
,
color
,
stones
,
stone
,
colours
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
pattern
,
brown
,
patterns
,
texture
,
colour
,
natural
,
coastal
