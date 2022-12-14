Previous
First past the finishing line by ajisaac
Photo 2554

First past the finishing line

On a very very cold but clear morning I caught this jet off no doubt to warmer climes (maybe?) above the low level telecom cables.

I thought that it looked like it was racing others so hence my title 'first passed the finishing line'
14th December 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
