Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2554
First past the finishing line
On a very very cold but clear morning I caught this jet off no doubt to warmer climes (maybe?) above the low level telecom cables.
I thought that it looked like it was racing others so hence my title 'first passed the finishing line'
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2554
photos
65
followers
96
following
699% complete
View this month »
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
14th December 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
wires
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
high
,
wire
,
trail
,
jet
,
plane
,
clear
,
transport
,
travel
,
up
,
trails
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
aeroplane
,
leisure
,
upwards
,
greyscale
,
cloudless
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close