Photo 2643
Woolly
I just love the local sheep, they just are very friendly and pull all kinds of expressions for the camera!
Here's a happy smiler!
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2646
photos
64
followers
96
following
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
11th March 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Tags
black
,
white
,
smile
,
nature
,
animals
,
eyes
,
face
,
ears
,
outside
,
faces
,
animal
,
fun
,
eye
,
view
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
ear
,
sheep
,
farm
,
wool
,
horns
,
farming
,
horn
,
agriculture
,
woolly
,
agricultural
kali
ace
sure does look like it!
March 23rd, 2023
