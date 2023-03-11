Previous
Woolly by ajisaac
Photo 2643

Woolly

I just love the local sheep, they just are very friendly and pull all kinds of expressions for the camera!

Here's a happy smiler!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
kali ace
sure does look like it!
March 23rd, 2023  
