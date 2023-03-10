Previous
Lunch by ajisaac
Photo 2643

Lunch

'Lunch' today was sat out in the glorious sunshine (although there was a coolish wind blowing) at Stackpole Quay in Pembrokeshire, about 45 minutes drive away.

It was great drinking tea from a flask and enjoying home made fish finger & tomato ketchup rolls!!!

The view at the Quay was awesome too!
ajisaac

@ajisaac
