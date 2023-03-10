Sign up
Photo 2643
Lunch
'Lunch' today was sat out in the glorious sunshine (although there was a coolish wind blowing) at Stackpole Quay in Pembrokeshire, about 45 minutes drive away.
It was great drinking tea from a flask and enjoying home made fish finger & tomato ketchup rolls!!!
The view at the Quay was awesome too!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2648
photos
64
followers
96
following
Tags
black
,
white
,
reflection
,
food
,
blue
,
plastic
,
outside
,
jeans
,
box
,
tea
,
fun
,
trees
,
stone
,
picnic
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
lunch
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
bench
,
brown
,
wood
,
cup
,
bread
,
square
,
outdoor
,
texture
,
colour
,
bite
,
roll
,
grain
,
circular
,
liquid
,
leisure
,
pov
,
day-out
,
circle.
Leave a Comment
