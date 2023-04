Victory Hall & Cinema

In the small Carmarthenshire town of Llanybydder, famous for its monthly horse fair, Mr and Mrs M. S. Tun took over the Victory Hall and ran it as a cinema from 1950 to 1956. (Curiously, the date 1953 is displayed on the frontage.)



With a population of only 1,500, there were just two shows each week, on Wednesday and Saturday.



6mm projection equipment was used.



By 2017 the hall was in use as ‘China Wok’ Chinese and Cantonese take-away.