The Smithy

Here is a snap of the Grade II Listed building 'Yr Efail' (The old Forge or Smithy) in the small village of Cenarth, near the famous Cenarth Falls.



If you notice on the door there are animal claws nailed to it, probably an old belief of warding away evil spirits etc.



A vicarage stood on the site but the present building was built as the National School, in use until 1860, the schoolroom being upstairs and reached by an outside E end stair; the master's house and coach-house were below.



The smithy addition may have been originally added for the school, but unexecuted plans for additions to the school by C J Davies of Cenarth 1856 are in the Carmarthen Record Office, with the smithy building not marked.



The smithy, run by Edward Jones, probably began in 1860.



