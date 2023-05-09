The Devil Went Down To Llandysul

Before The Charlie Daniels Band (RIP Charlie)had a hit with 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' we locally know of the story of how 'The Devil Went Down To Llandysul' .....



A wonderful fable captured on this old paper in the Blacksmiths at Cenarth.



Not sure how old this document is but enjoy the tale.....!