Previous
Next
The Devil Went Down To Llandysul by ajisaac
Photo 2703

The Devil Went Down To Llandysul

Before The Charlie Daniels Band (RIP Charlie)had a hit with 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' we locally know of the story of how 'The Devil Went Down To Llandysul' .....

A wonderful fable captured on this old paper in the Blacksmiths at Cenarth.

Not sure how old this document is but enjoy the tale.....!
9th May 2023 9th May 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise