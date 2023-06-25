Poppy Head Pops Out

Nature is always interesting; it just takes time & sometimes patience to capture the right moment(s); and I just happened to be there at the right moment when this poppy has opened its head and displayed its seeds.



As I am sure you are aware poppy seeds contain small quantities of both morphine and codeine, which are pain-relieving drugs.



Poppy seeds and fixed oils can also be nonnarcotic because when they are harvested about twenty days after the flower has opened, the morphine is no longer present.



Poppy cultivation is strictly regulated worldwide, with the exception of India where opium gum, which also contains the analgesic thebaine, is legally produced.[6]