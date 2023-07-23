Sign up
Photo 2778
Vibrato
Musician in Carmarthen a couple of days ago using his tremolo arm (aka the whammy bar ) to emphasize his stylish playing...
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2796
photos
60
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
21st July 2023 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
motion
,
musician
,
green
,
guitar
,
hand
,
outside
,
street
,
fingers
,
music
,
fun
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
candid
,
colour
,
shake
,
finger
,
vibrato
365 Project
close