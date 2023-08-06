Previous
Restoration Project by ajisaac
Photo 2788

Restoration Project

I love exploring & photographing old building, derelict and abandoned places but I also l love seeing old buildings being restored.

This is restoration project of a stone building near St Dogmaels which is slowly making progress.
6th August 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I enjoy such explorations as well, and this photo is evocative and interesting.
September 13th, 2023  
