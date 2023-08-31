Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2811
Hulled
A small section of the abandoned & wrecked 'Portsmouth' lying along the River Teifi Estuary at Gwbert, gradually succumbing to mother nature's power.
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2812
photos
59
followers
87
following
770% complete
View this month »
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
31st August 2023 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
hole
,
outside
,
old
,
lines
,
macro
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
boat
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
wood
,
metal
,
wreck
,
screw
,
texture
,
screws
,
coastal
,
timber
,
plank
,
hull
,
hulled
,
tfansport
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close