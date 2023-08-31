Previous
Hulled by ajisaac
Photo 2811

Hulled

A small section of the abandoned & wrecked 'Portsmouth' lying along the River Teifi Estuary at Gwbert, gradually succumbing to mother nature's power.
31st August 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
