Catch a wave

Staying in the smallest city in Great Britain, St David's, and went out to see the sun fall at nearby Whitesands beach where I watched the surfers 'catch a wave' or two.



Reminds me of The Beach Boys song of the same name -



'Catch a wave and you're sitting on top of the world

Don't be afraid to try the greatest sport around (Catch a wave, catch a wave)

Everybody tries it once

Those who don't just have to put it down

You paddle out turn around and raise

And baby that's all there is to the coastline craze

You gotta catch a wave and you're sittin' on top of the world



Not just a fad cause it's been going on so long (Catch a wave, catch a wave)

All the surfers going strong

They said it wouldn't last too long

They'll eat their words with a fork and spoon

And watch 'em they'll hit the road and all be surfin' soon

And when they catch a wave they'll be sittin' on top of the world



Catch a wave and your sittin' on top of the world

So take a lesson from a top-notch surfer boy (Catch a wave, catch a wave)

Every Saturday boy

But don't treat it like a toy

Just get away from the shady turf

And baby go catch some rays on the sunny surf

And when you catch a wave you'll be sittin' on top of the world

Catch a wave and you'll be sittin' on top of the world'



