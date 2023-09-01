Staying in the smallest city in Great Britain, St David's, and went out to see the sun fall at nearby Whitesands beach where I watched the surfers 'catch a wave' or two.
Reminds me of The Beach Boys song of the same name -
'Catch a wave and you're sitting on top of the world
Don't be afraid to try the greatest sport around (Catch a wave, catch a wave)
Everybody tries it once
Those who don't just have to put it down
You paddle out turn around and raise
And baby that's all there is to the coastline craze
You gotta catch a wave and you're sittin' on top of the world
Not just a fad cause it's been going on so long (Catch a wave, catch a wave)
All the surfers going strong
They said it wouldn't last too long
They'll eat their words with a fork and spoon
And watch 'em they'll hit the road and all be surfin' soon
And when they catch a wave they'll be sittin' on top of the world
Catch a wave and your sittin' on top of the world
So take a lesson from a top-notch surfer boy (Catch a wave, catch a wave)
Every Saturday boy
But don't treat it like a toy
Just get away from the shady turf
And baby go catch some rays on the sunny surf
And when you catch a wave you'll be sittin' on top of the world
Catch a wave and you'll be sittin' on top of the world'