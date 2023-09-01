Previous
Next
Catch a wave by ajisaac
Photo 2818

Catch a wave

Staying in the smallest city in Great Britain, St David's, and went out to see the sun fall at nearby Whitesands beach where I watched the surfers 'catch a wave' or two.

Reminds me of The Beach Boys song of the same name -

'Catch a wave and you're sitting on top of the world
Don't be afraid to try the greatest sport around (Catch a wave, catch a wave)
Everybody tries it once
Those who don't just have to put it down
You paddle out turn around and raise
And baby that's all there is to the coastline craze
You gotta catch a wave and you're sittin' on top of the world

Not just a fad cause it's been going on so long (Catch a wave, catch a wave)
All the surfers going strong
They said it wouldn't last too long
They'll eat their words with a fork and spoon
And watch 'em they'll hit the road and all be surfin' soon
And when they catch a wave they'll be sittin' on top of the world

Catch a wave and your sittin' on top of the world
So take a lesson from a top-notch surfer boy (Catch a wave, catch a wave)
Every Saturday boy
But don't treat it like a toy
Just get away from the shady turf
And baby go catch some rays on the sunny surf
And when you catch a wave you'll be sittin' on top of the world
Catch a wave and you'll be sittin' on top of the world'

Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Brian Wilson / Michael Love
Catch a Wave lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise