by ajisaac
This wonderful piece of artwork is a portrait of St Non, mother of St David, the patron saint of Wales.

The artwork is in the grounds above St Non's chapel in Pembrokeshire; a stunningly beautiful location with great historical importance.
2nd September 2023

