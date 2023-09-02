by ajisaac

Sign up
Photo 2819
This wonderful piece of artwork is a portrait of St Non, mother of St David, the patron saint of Wales.
The artwork is in the grounds above St Non's chapel in Pembrokeshire; a stunningly beautiful location with great historical importance.
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2820
photos
58
followers
86
following
772% complete
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
Views
1
365
FinePix S4500
2nd September 2023 2:26pm
