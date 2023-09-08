Previous
Sapped by ajisaac
This monkey puzzle has had its lower branches cut and the sap is 'leaking' out and a daddy long legs has had an unfortunate encounter and is now stuck in the sap!

In other words it has been 'sapped'!
ajisaac

