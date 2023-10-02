Sign up
Photo 2849
Homemade Sub
The nearest 'Subway' (not the underground -ha-ha!) is about 25 miles away so its usually make your own which is fine by me.
Here's a little creation with grilled cheese, diced ham, gherkins...now awaiting the salad (or does it?)
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2864
photos
59
followers
87
following
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
Tags
white
,
green
,
meat
,
yellow
,
ham
,
food
,
fun
,
cheese
,
pink
,
view
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
bread
,
cooking
,
patterns
,
texture
,
pickles
,
circle
,
roll
,
inside
,
circular
,
sub
,
indoors
,
culinary
,
grilled
,
gherkins
