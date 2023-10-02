Previous
Next
Homemade Sub by ajisaac
Photo 2849

Homemade Sub

The nearest 'Subway' (not the underground -ha-ha!) is about 25 miles away so its usually make your own which is fine by me.

Here's a little creation with grilled cheese, diced ham, gherkins...now awaiting the salad (or does it?)
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
784% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise