Photo 2850
From tree to bench
Snapped this acorn in the groove of the old wooden picnic bench in a nearby woods (the acorn was there - no photo manipulation involved).
The thought came to me that you (possibly) have three tree stages, the seed of the tree, the tree itself (in the background) and the product of the tree (the bench) within my shot.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
blur
,
green
,
outside
,
old
,
trees
,
lines
,
woods
,
macro
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
woodland
,
bench
,
wood
,
patterns
,
texture
,
acorn
,
focus
,
dof
,
pov
,
groove
,
clos-up
