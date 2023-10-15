Previous
Water by ajisaac
Photo 2862

Water

Close up of the one of the boats moored up along the Teifi River Estuary just before it meets the sea.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Louise & Ken
This has Nature's Story written all over it!
October 29th, 2023  
