Submerged

This shot poses a bit of a conundrum for me because I cannot figure how the bike got where it was!



Let me explain; the broader picture is of a huge tree that has been washed down river and has got stuck under a road bridge. The bulk of the tree is obviously one side of the bridge but this pic shows the part that is on the opposite side of the bridge with this bike stuck in its branches.



I don't believe the bike was dumped over the bridge so I cannot figure out how the bike got where it was....oh well!