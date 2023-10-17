Previous
Next
Carmarthen Coracle Man by ajisaac
Photo 2864

Carmarthen Coracle Man

Coracles have been used to fish the River Towy for centuries.

The Carmarthen Coracle and Netsmen's Association was established in 1938 to help preserve Carmarthen's oldest tradition.

This is a pic of 'Carmarthen Coracle Man' that adorns the HQ of The Carmarthen Coracle and Netsmen's Association.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise