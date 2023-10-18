Sign up
Photo 2865
Millstone
An old millstone used for grinding corn (probably) which sits on a verge in the coastal village of Abercastle, North West Pembrokeshire.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
hole
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
grass
,
color
,
stone
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
texture
,
colour
,
moss
,
circular
,
worn
,
mossy
,
millstone
