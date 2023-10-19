Previous
Next
Cruising by ajisaac
Photo 2865

Cruising

Holiday makers 'cruising it' towards the mouth of the River Teifi and into Cardigan Bay near Gwbert.

The boat company runs trips to see the dolphins, seals etc. in Cardigan Bay between approx. April to October, weather dependant.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise