Rugby Knits
Photo 2872

Rugby Knits

Obviously rugby is a very big thing in this nation of Wales; even to the point of knitted kits for the pillar post boxes.

Look out for a dragon companion too...!
26th October 2023

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
