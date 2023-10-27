Sign up
Photo 2873
Dragon's Teeth
View into a the window of a local 'makers mark' shops; all local handcrafted/handmade goods including sculptures, pottery, cards, decorations, artwork etc.
'Dragons Teeth' is sculptured in metal and he has quite impressive teeth!
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2
1
1
365
FinePix S4500
25th October 2023 1:53pm
b&w
black
white
teeth
face
blackandwhite
eye
macro
close-up
art
metal
sculpture
artwork
texture
monochrome
inside
indoors
metallic
sculpted
John Falconer
ace
Great black and white.
November 1st, 2023
