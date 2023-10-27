Previous
Dragon's Teeth by ajisaac
Photo 2873

Dragon's Teeth

View into a the window of a local 'makers mark' shops; all local handcrafted/handmade goods including sculptures, pottery, cards, decorations, artwork etc.

'Dragons Teeth' is sculptured in metal and he has quite impressive teeth!
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
John Falconer ace
Great black and white.
November 1st, 2023  
