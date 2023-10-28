Previous
Duo of Pumpkin by ajisaac
Photo 2869

Duo of Pumpkin

One of my family likes pumpkins, so here is a snap of a 'duo of pumpkin' currently residing outside our front entrance.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise