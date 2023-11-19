Previous
From my trip out to Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire yesterday; I had lunch in the wonderful 'Harbwr Bar & Kitchen' (Harbour in English.

The food was fantastic and I had a couple of pints from the Harbwr Brewery which is located in the next town over, Tenby, called 'Pia Whanga'

Also it wasn't too busy so I nearly dozed off to sleep in the warm cosy environment!!

For more information see website link - https://harbwrbarsaundersfoot.wales/
