Previous
Photo 2894
Harbwr Bar & Kitchen
From my trip out to Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire yesterday; I had lunch in the wonderful 'Harbwr Bar & Kitchen' (Harbour in English.
The food was fantastic and I had a couple of pints from the Harbwr Brewery which is located in the next town over, Tenby, called 'Pia Whanga'
Also it wasn't too busy so I nearly dozed off to sleep in the warm cosy environment!!
For more information see website link -
https://harbwrbarsaundersfoot.wales/
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
pub
,
window
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
bar
,
lights
,
view
,
outdoors
,
restaurant
,
windows
,
landscape
,
building
,
colour
,
dinning
,
signage
,
seating
