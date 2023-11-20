Sign up
Photo 2897
Puzzle
Puzzled?....yep it's pieces of a puzzle of probably (at least) Europe.
Can you name the countries of the pieces you can see?
Shot taken from outside the window of this abandoned place, so no trespassing! (The building is abandoned in an open piece of land in the middle of the Preseli Hills)
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
rubbish
,
street
,
old
,
pieces
,
box
,
jigsaw
,
view
,
country
,
dirty
,
landscape
,
floor
,
abstract
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
messy
,
carpet
,
colour
,
cardboard
,
puzzle
,
inside
,
shapes
,
lid
,
indoors
,
europe
,
countries
