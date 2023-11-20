Previous
Next
Puzzle by ajisaac
Photo 2897

Puzzle

Puzzled?....yep it's pieces of a puzzle of probably (at least) Europe.

Can you name the countries of the pieces you can see?

Shot taken from outside the window of this abandoned place, so no trespassing! (The building is abandoned in an open piece of land in the middle of the Preseli Hills)
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise