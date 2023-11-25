Previous
Winter Garden Snap by ajisaac
Photo 2902

Winter Garden Snap

We have are just having a cold snap that has ushered in the winter season.

Here is a snap looking down into part of my garden; there are a few leaves still clinging on with dear life....
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
